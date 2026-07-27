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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Qnity Electronics logo with Computer and Technology background
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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 574,487 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock, valued at approximately $66,284,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.27% of Qnity Electronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qnity Electronics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Q opened at $134.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $177.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.14.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on Q. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qnity Electronics, Inc is a materials science company serving the semiconductor and advanced electronics industries. The company develops and supplies specialized materials and process technologies used in semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging and electronic interconnect applications.

Its offerings include materials and solutions that support wafer processing, lithography, metallization, packaging and the production of high-performance printed circuit and electronic systems. Qnity's technologies are designed for use across the electronics manufacturing chain, helping customers improve device performance, reliability and production efficiency.

Qnity was established through the separation of DuPont's Electronics business and operates as an independent public company.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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