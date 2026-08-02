Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Stake in SM Energy Company $SM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247,820 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $7,727,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of SM Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,995,353 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $311,678,000 after buying an additional 4,426,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,360 shares of the energy company's stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 107,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,835,718 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,147 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $50,897,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 198.9% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,429,518 shares of the energy company's stock worth $60,665,000 after buying an additional 1,616,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company's stock.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.5%

SM opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.30. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The business's revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SM Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised SM Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the sale, the director owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,241,456.72. This trade represents a 27.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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