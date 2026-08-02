Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 276,758 Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 276,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,819,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Celsius as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Celsius by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 549 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts: Sign Up

Celsius Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $29.21 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Celsius from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celsius

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celsius, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celsius wasn't on the list.

While Celsius currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here