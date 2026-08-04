Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 427,520 AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 427,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,066,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.20% of AvePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVPT. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AvePoint by 933.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 25.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,264,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 666,422 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 5,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $67,598.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 809,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,574,211.84. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 22.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvePoint Price Performance

AVPT stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 1.16. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). AvePoint had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 10.55%.The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded AvePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AvePoint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AvePoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.44.

Read Our Latest Report on AvePoint

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc NASDAQ: AVPT is a leading software provider specializing in data management, governance, and compliance solutions for Microsoft 365 and related cloud platforms. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company offers a comprehensive suite of cloud-based and on-premises tools designed to help organizations migrate, manage, and protect their collaboration data. AvePoint's flagship Cloud Platform delivers backup, governance, reporting, and migration services for SharePoint, Teams, Exchange, OneDrive, and Salesforce environments.

With a customer base spanning thousands of organizations across more than 100 countries, AvePoint serves enterprises, government agencies, and educational institutions seeking to ensure data security, regulatory compliance, and operational resilience.

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