Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,797 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 42,605 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.09% of PTC worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

PTC News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PTC this week:

Positive Sentiment: PTC raised its fiscal 2026 guidance for annual recurring revenue (ARR), revenue and earnings per share after reporting fiscal third-quarter results. Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, grew 9.1% year over year to $2.448 billion, above the high end of prior guidance. PTC Announces Third Fiscal Quarter 2026 Results

PTC raised its fiscal 2026 guidance for annual recurring revenue (ARR), revenue and earnings per share after reporting fiscal third-quarter results. Constant-currency ARR, excluding divested businesses, grew 9.1% year over year to $2.448 billion, above the high end of prior guidance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.69 billion-$2.75 billion and GAAP EPS guidance to $8.46-$9.18, while reaffirming cash-flow targets. PTC also forecast 9%-9.5% constant-currency ARR growth and increased its fiscal-year share-repurchase target to about $1.625 billion.

The company raised fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.69 billion-$2.75 billion and GAAP EPS guidance to $8.46-$9.18, while reaffirming cash-flow targets. PTC also forecast 9%-9.5% constant-currency ARR growth and increased its fiscal-year share-repurchase target to about $1.625 billion. Positive Sentiment: PTC repurchased roughly $525 million of stock during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year repurchases above the high end of its previous target. The buybacks may support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in the company’s cash generation.

PTC repurchased roughly $525 million of stock during the quarter, pushing fiscal-year repurchases above the high end of its previous target. The buybacks may support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in the company’s cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $190 price target, while BMO raised its target to $164 from $155 and maintained an Outperform rating. Analysts cited AI momentum, recurring-revenue growth and buybacks as supporting factors.

Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $190 price target, while BMO raised its target to $164 from $155 and maintained an Outperform rating. Analysts cited AI momentum, recurring-revenue growth and buybacks as supporting factors. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter EPS of $1.58 was slightly above the consensus estimate of $1.57, while operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow totaled $249.3 million.

Fiscal third-quarter EPS of $1.58 was slightly above the consensus estimate of $1.57, while operating cash flow reached $260.6 million and free cash flow totaled $249.3 million. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $600.1 million missed analysts’ $611.6 million estimate and declined 6.8% year over year. Net income also fell to $118.8 million from $141.3 million, and EPS decreased from $1.64 a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue of $600.1 million missed analysts’ $611.6 million estimate and declined 6.8% year over year. Net income also fell to $118.8 million from $141.3 million, and EPS decreased from $1.64 a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target to $157 from $175 and shifted to a Neutral rating, underscoring concerns about near-term sales performance despite the improved outlook.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded PTC from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $171.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 2.9%

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. PTC had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 41.67%.The business had revenue of $600.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business's revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.420 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.630-2.210 EPS. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

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