Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Position in The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,999 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 92,421 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of Andersons worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Andersons alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 962 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 33,600.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.04. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.67. Andersons had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Andersons's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Andersons's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Andersons to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Andersons to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Andersons from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Andersons from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANDE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Andersons news, Director Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total value of $284,593.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,029,683.75. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Andersons, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Andersons wasn't on the list.

While Andersons currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here