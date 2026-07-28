Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC - Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,198,183 shares of the company's stock after selling 441,495 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.83% of Super Group (SGHC) worth $45,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,671,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company's stock worth $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 4th quarter valued at $23,791,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 152,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,920,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company's stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Up 2.1%

SGHC stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86. Super Group has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $15.86.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $584.75 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)'s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kirsty Farrah Ross sold 25,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $329,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $351,000. This trade represents a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wyk Alinda Van sold 78,837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,080,066.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,805. Company insiders own 10.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SGHC

Super Group (SGHC) Profile

Super Group NYSE: SGHC is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

Further Reading

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