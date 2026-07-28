Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS - Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,894,277 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 909,614 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of Vipshop worth $45,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,891,105 shares of the technology company's stock worth $334,184,000 after buying an additional 483,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,864,626 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,335,000 after acquiring an additional 148,970 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 10,814,948 shares of the technology company's stock worth $191,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,148,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $179,518,000 after purchasing an additional 149,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vipshop by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,616,834 shares of the technology company's stock worth $152,493,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vipshop from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vipshop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.68.

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Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited NYSE: VIPS is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

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