Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 208.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,887 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 92,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Roivant Sciences by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,326 shares of the company's stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 33,508 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 169,445 shares of the company's stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 74.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,865 shares of the company's stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 195,101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,138 shares of the company's stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ROIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $6,990,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,613,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,376,551.85. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $436,766.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,689,166 shares in the company, valued at $482,953,776.48. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,055,913 shares of company stock worth $69,639,633. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

See Also

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