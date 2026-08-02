Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT - Free Report) by 1,107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,222 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 306,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.28% of SiriusPoint worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SiriusPoint by 187.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company's stock.

SiriusPoint Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.60.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $744.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.95 million. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiriusPoint Ltd. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered SiriusPoint from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut SiriusPoint from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded SiriusPoint from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of SiriusPoint in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiriusPoint currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

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SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a global insurance and reinsurance company headquartered in Bermuda, offering a broad range of property and casualty solutions to clients around the world. The company operates through two core segments: reinsurance, which provides treaty and facultative coverage across property, casualty and specialty lines; and insurance, which underwrites specialty programs, fronting arrangements and other tailored products for commercial and niche markets. This integrated model allows SiriusPoint to leverage shared underwriting expertise and capital efficiency across its product suite.

On the reinsurance side, SiriusPoint’s offerings include coverage for natural catastrophes, casualty losses, political risk and other complex exposures, with both proportional and non-proportional treaty structures.

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