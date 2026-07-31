Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 4,198.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,556 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 224,216 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $19,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up from $111.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital set a $113.00 target price on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $109.73.

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Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Ab Investor bought 56,782 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.98 per share, with a total value of $4,882,116.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 58,439,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,024,603,103.84. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,203,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 128,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,881,214.73. This trade represents a 9.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 30,787 shares of company stock worth $2,865,505 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $95.16 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.55 and a 12-month high of $101.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 22.60%.The firm's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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