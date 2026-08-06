Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 207,505 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 54.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CBRE Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CBRE opened at $150.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $174.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. CBRE Group's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 2,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,230,350. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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