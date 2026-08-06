Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $1.62 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI - Free Report) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 78,527 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 54.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 400 shares of the construction company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price target on UFP Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on UFP Industries from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised UFP Industries from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered UFP Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UFPI

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.0%

UFPI stock opened at $92.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.89 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock's 50 day moving average is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.64.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. UFP Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, founded in 1955 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, designs, manufactures, and distributes a broad range of wood and wood-alternative products. The company operates through two primary segments: UFP Retail Solutions, which supplies building materials and components to home improvement retailers and lumber dealers, and UFP Distribution Solutions, which offers packaging, pallets, skids, and other industrial products for a variety of end markets. Its product portfolio includes treated and untreated lumber, engineered wood, decking, railing, fencing, vinyl sheets and profiles, and custom-designed packaging solutions.

With manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe, UFP Industries serves professional contractors, industrial customers, and do-it-yourself consumers.

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