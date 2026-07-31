Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $17.48 Million Holdings in Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,109 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 94,389 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.96% of Criteo worth $17,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 47.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,026 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,834 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 147.5% in the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,185 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 47.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 208,923 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company's stock.

Criteo Stock Down 3.0%

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $21.94 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.77.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $424.64 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRTO. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRTO

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 431,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,367,855.74. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Profile

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

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