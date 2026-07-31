Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $20.33 Million Stake in Stantec Inc. $STN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN - Free Report) TSE: STN by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,204 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 33,184 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Stantec worth $20,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Stantec by 1,504.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,958 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,426 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,621,000 after buying an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 73.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $69.43 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $114.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN - Get Free Report) TSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Stantec's payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Stantec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Stantec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STN

About Stantec

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm's service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

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