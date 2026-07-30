Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $21.11 Million Holdings in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. $BLMN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN - Free Report) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908,998 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 1,736,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 4.57% of Bloomin' Brands worth $21,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 511,351 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 92,786 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Bloomin' Brands in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands during the first quarter worth $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bloomin' Brands by 84.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,208,122 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,953 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin' Brands during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bloomin' Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $9.50 to $8.75 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin' Brands in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bloomin' Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin' Brands currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $753.20 million, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business's 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin' Brands had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Bloomin' Brands's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bloomin' Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin' Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc engages in the ownership, operation and franchising of casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company's portfolio includes five full-service restaurant chains: Outback Steakhouse, known for its Australian-inspired steakhouse concept; Carrabba's Italian Grill, offering Italian-American cuisine; Bonefish Grill, specializing in handcrafted seafood dishes; Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, focusing on premium steak and wine experiences; and Aussie Grill by Outback, featuring a streamlined menu of signature items.

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