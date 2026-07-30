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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $21.54 Million Position in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Endeavour Silver logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital more than doubled its Endeavour Silver stake in the first quarter, adding 1.27 million shares to hold 2.31 million shares worth approximately $21.54 million. Institutional investors collectively own 20.06% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $14.50, though ratings range from Strong Buy to Sell.
  • Endeavour Silver reported quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, matching estimates, while revenue of $212.1 million slightly exceeded expectations. Shares opened at $7.53, well below their 52-week high of $15.15.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Endeavour Silver.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR by 121.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312,065 shares of the mining company's stock after buying an additional 1,268,035 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.78% of Endeavour Silver worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,455,127 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 133.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,093 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 747,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 162.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 527,300 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 326,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,333 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXK

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -94.13 and a beta of 1.33. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK - Get Free Report) TSE: EDR last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

(Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp. is a Vancouver-based precious metals mining company focused on the acquisition, development and operation of silver and gold properties in Mexico. Publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EXK, the company has positioned itself as a mid-tier producer with a portfolio of high-grade, operating mines and exploration assets in key mineral belts.

Endeavour Silver's core business activities revolve around four principal underground mines located in the states of Durango, Zacatecas, Guanajuato and Jalisco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK - Free Report) TSE: EDR.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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