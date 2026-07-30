Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $23.16 Million Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO - Free Report) by 1,506.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,352 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 863,078 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $23,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,459,308 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $114,045,000 after acquiring an additional 69,529 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697,019 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,451,000 after acquiring an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,077,250 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,894 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 26,776 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 768,626 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 177,866 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.10 target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $27.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.22. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China's leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO's service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

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