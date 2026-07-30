Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $23.50 Million Holdings in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation $USAS

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS - Free Report) by 554.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501,488 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,813,582 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.38% of Americas Gold and Silver worth $23,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the first quarter worth $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Americas Gold and Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 0.91. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USAS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Americas Gold and Silver currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Americas Gold and Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is a precious metals mining company focused on the exploration, development and production of silver and gold assets in North America. The company's core operations center on the Cosalá district in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, where it pursues both open-pit and underground mining techniques. In addition to these producing mines, Americas Gold and Silver maintains an exploration portfolio designed to support future growth and reserve replacement.

The Cosalá operation comprises multiple silver-gold deposits accessed via ramp and portal infrastructure.

Further Reading

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