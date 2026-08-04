Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.83 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.12% of ICU Medical worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,083,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 44,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,604.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,294,000 after buying an additional 285,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $387,313,000 after buying an additional 89,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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ICU Medical Trading Up 2.6%

ICUI opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $176.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.40.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $978,363.60. This represents a 23.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,596.80. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of ICU Medical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $172.00.

View Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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