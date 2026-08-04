Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.97 Million Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB - Free Report) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,579 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 86,778 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 791 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $134.00.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $106.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $134.99.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.38 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 49.50%. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $2.9165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 571.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company's core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

See Also

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