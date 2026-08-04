Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM - Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,305 shares of the company's stock after selling 163,301 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Primoris Services worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 7.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,594 shares of the company's stock worth $28,337,000 after buying an additional 33,934 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $268,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,650,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company's stock.

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Primoris Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Primoris Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to assign Primoris a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation, suggesting some Wall Street analysts still see value or potential for a recovery. Primoris Services Corporation Given Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analysts continue to assign Primoris a consensus “Moderate Buy” recommendation, suggesting some Wall Street analysts still see value or potential for a recovery. Neutral Sentiment: Primoris is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday. Investors will focus on revenue, project margins, renewable-energy execution, and whether management reaffirms its full-year earnings outlook. Recent results had fallen short of expectations, increasing the importance of the upcoming report. Primoris Services to Announce Quarterly Earnings

Primoris is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday. Investors will focus on revenue, project margins, renewable-energy execution, and whether management reaffirms its full-year earnings outlook. Recent results had fallen short of expectations, increasing the importance of the upcoming report. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Primoris and certain current and former executives. The lawsuit covers investors who purchased shares between August 5, 2025, and June 22, 2026, and alleges that the company made misleading statements about fixed-price renewable-energy project bidding, cost forecasting, project oversight, management controls, and expected profitability. Primoris Facing Securities Class Action

Several law firms announced or promoted a securities class action against Primoris and certain current and former executives. The lawsuit covers investors who purchased shares between August 5, 2025, and June 22, 2026, and alleges that the company made misleading statements about fixed-price renewable-energy project bidding, cost forecasting, project oversight, management controls, and expected profitability. Negative Sentiment: The repeated investor alerts highlight potential exposure to legal costs, reputational damage, and additional scrutiny of Primoris’s renewable-energy projects. Investors who purchased during the class period have until September 21, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. The allegations have not been proven, and the notices largely repeat the same complaint rather than represent separate lawsuits. Rosen Primoris Securities Class Action Notice

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $2,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,323.69. The trade was a 57.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 29,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $3,798,337.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,525,611.64. This trade represents a 51.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $188.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $118.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, July 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRIM

Primoris Services Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. Primoris Services Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $205.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.28). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Primoris Services's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Corporation will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

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