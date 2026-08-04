Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.11 Million Position in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,901 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 143,733 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of BankUnited worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,599,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,655,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 4,572.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,653 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.17. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.91 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). BankUnited had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $284.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. BankUnited's payout ratio is presently 36.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Zacks Research cut BankUnited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.73.

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Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $194,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,232.34. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $45,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $690,791.19. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report).

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