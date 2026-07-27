Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $75.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company $CLX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 892,381 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of Clorox worth $75,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 83.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $102.80.

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Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $95.61 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $131.86. The company's 50 day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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