Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM - Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,945 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,806 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.29% of HealthStream worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 194.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,899 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,977 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,354 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HealthStream by 302.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 186,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 11.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,541 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company's stock.

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HealthStream Price Performance

HSTM stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 6.39%.The company had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream's payout ratio is 20.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HealthStream from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthStream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthStream

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,488,541. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kevin P. O'hara sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $72,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,246.56. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $296,240. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company's stock.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream's platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company's core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

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