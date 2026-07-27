Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $82.65 Million Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 87,993 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.73% of Bread Financial worth $82,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BFH. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 141.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 127.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.43 per share, for a total transaction of $60,328.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $950,730. This represents a 6.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,241 shares in the company, valued at $51,877,673.10. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bread Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.81. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $959.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Bread Financial's payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Bread Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bread Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bread Financial

Key Headlines Impacting Bread Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Bread Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: BFH reported Q2 earnings of $3.55 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose to $993 million and also beat expectations. BFH Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Credit Sales, Revenues Rise Y/Y

BFH reported Q2 earnings of $3.55 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose to $993 million and also beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said the quarter benefited from solid credit sales, loan growth, and better credit quality, which points to healthier operating trends. Bread Financial (BFH) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said the quarter benefited from solid credit sales, loan growth, and better credit quality, which points to healthier operating trends. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “sector perform” rating and raised its price target to $115, suggesting additional upside from recent trading levels. Royal Bank of Canada price target note

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “sector perform” rating and raised its price target to $115, suggesting additional upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Bread Financial also declared quarterly dividends on its preferred and common stock, reinforcing capital return to shareholders but not necessarily changing the near-term earnings outlook.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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