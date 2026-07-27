Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $85.38 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 449.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,543 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 229,454 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $85,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 403 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $118,941.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,112.94. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Jones Lang LaSalle

Here are the key news stories impacting Jones Lang LaSalle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly raised earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 EPS to $22.58 from $22.53, suggesting expectations remain solid for Jones Lang LaSalle’s profit outlook.

Zacks Research slightly raised earnings estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026 EPS to $22.58 from $22.53, suggesting expectations remain solid for Jones Lang LaSalle’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts nudged up forecasts for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, and Q2 2026, indicating only incremental improvement in their view of JLL’s business momentum.

Analysts nudged up forecasts for Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, and Q2 2026, indicating only incremental improvement in their view of JLL’s business momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research still expects Jones Lang LaSalle to earn $22.58 per share in FY2026, close to the broader consensus estimate of $22.85 per share, so the changes were not dramatic.

Zacks Research still expects Jones Lang LaSalle to earn $22.58 per share in FY2026, close to the broader consensus estimate of $22.85 per share, so the changes were not dramatic. Negative Sentiment: The downgrade from Strong Buy to Hold is likely weighing on sentiment, as it signals less enthusiasm from the analyst despite relatively stable earnings forecasts. Zacks.com

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $325.19 on Monday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $258.19 and a fifty-two week high of $363.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.19. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

Further Reading

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