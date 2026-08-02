Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $9.32 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,368 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,201 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.61% of Omnicell worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Omnicell Stock Down 4.7%

OMCL stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $312.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicell from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Get Our Latest Report on OMCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Omnicell News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Omnicell reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.94, well above the $0.47–$0.48 consensus, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $312.2 million and also exceeded estimates. GAAP net income increased to $24 million from $6 million a year earlier. Omnicell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Omnicell reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.94, well above the $0.47–$0.48 consensus, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $312.2 million and also exceeded estimates. GAAP net income increased to $24 million from $6 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 non-GAAP EPS outlook to $2.15–$2.30, above the roughly $1.81 analyst consensus, and lifted its full-year revenue outlook to $1.225–$1.245 billion. Demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls and tariff refunds, supported results. Omnicell Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Increase; 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook Lifted

Management raised its full-year 2026 non-GAAP EPS outlook to $2.15–$2.30, above the roughly $1.81 analyst consensus, and lifted its full-year revenue outlook to $1.225–$1.245 billion. Demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls and tariff refunds, supported results. Positive Sentiment: Omnicell highlighted momentum in its Titan XT and OmniSphere platforms, pointing to pipeline growth and longer-term opportunities in medication-management automation. KeyCorp maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target from $70 to $65. OMCL Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Titan XT Pipeline Growth

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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