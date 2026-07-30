Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Capitol Federal Financial $CFFN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,264,146 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after buying an additional 309,342 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.57% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $23,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 384.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,122,725 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 890,959 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,418,765 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 688,130 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,396,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,690 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $14,101,000 after acquiring an additional 469,641 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,690,697 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $86,424,000 after acquiring an additional 442,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

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Capitol Federal Financial Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 17.80%.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Capitol Federal Financial's payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. New Street Research set a $10.00 price objective on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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