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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. $CCSI

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Consensus Cloud Solutions logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,489 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.05% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 117.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 62,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,535 shares of the company's stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

CCSI opened at $36.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $88.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.34 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 5,736.13%. Consensus Cloud Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consensus Cloud Solutions

In related news, Director Elaine Healy sold 4,000 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,839.66. This trade represents a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consensus Cloud Solutions currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions NASDAQ: CCSI is a provider of cloud consulting and managed services focused on helping organizations accelerate digital transformation. The company specializes in designing, deploying and supporting cloud architectures that leverage leading public and private cloud platforms, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS) environments. Its end-to-end approach encompasses strategy, implementation and ongoing optimization to align technology investments with business objectives.

The firm’s core offerings include cloud migration and deployment, application modernization, data analytics and cybersecurity solutions.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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