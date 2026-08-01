Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. $HSHP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP - Free Report) by 292.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,952 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 750,944 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.16% of Himalaya Shipping worth $13,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSHP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Himalaya Shipping by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,900 shares of the company's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Himalaya Shipping by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,656 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company's stock.

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Himalaya Shipping Stock Up 0.9%

HSHP opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.28%.The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.30 million.

Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSHP shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Himalaya Shipping from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Himalaya Shipping from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on HSHP

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

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