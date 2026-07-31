Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $15.24 Million in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675,108 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $15,237,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.41% of Cousins Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,175,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,422,000 after buying an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $53,063,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,170,386 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $91,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 984.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,384 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,341,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

CUZ opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,062.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.77 million. Cousins Properties had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. Cousins Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cousins Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,266.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUZ has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cousins Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

See Also

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