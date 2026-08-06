Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $2.10 Million in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,225 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company's stock.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $122.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Thor Industries's payout ratio is currently 90.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research cut Thor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $92.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thor Industries

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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