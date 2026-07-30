Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $23.31 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 283,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.26% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,574,000 after purchasing an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,316,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,265,000 after buying an additional 73,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,301,000 after buying an additional 325,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $288,789,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,757,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,767,000 after buying an additional 327,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $151.03. The company's 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.97.

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About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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