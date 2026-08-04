Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.49 Million in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,160 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Klaviyo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,207 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. acquired a new stake in Klaviyo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

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Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -452.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company's fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In related news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 212,529 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $3,105,048.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,048.69. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $185,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 852,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,500.16. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,521,105. Corporate insiders own 37.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.95.

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Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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