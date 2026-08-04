Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $3.93 Million in Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 576,301 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.55% of Amplitude as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,825,568 shares of the company's stock worth $125,360,000 after purchasing an additional 934,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amplitude by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,025,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,909 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,741,880 shares of the company's stock worth $31,751,000 after buying an additional 59,984 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,645,618 shares of the company's stock worth $30,636,000 after buying an additional 418,376 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,383 shares of the company's stock worth $29,105,000 after buying an additional 468,418 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplitude alerts: Sign Up

Amplitude Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $988.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 34.98% and a negative net margin of 25.11%.The business had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.95 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amplitude has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.020--0.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amplitude from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 7,453 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $50,605.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 111,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $756,826.98. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis Liu sold 22,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $178,274.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,004,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,375.37. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 21.59% of the company's stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amplitude, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amplitude wasn't on the list.

While Amplitude currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here