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Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $63.33 Million in Eni SpA $E

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
ENI logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Arrowstreet Capital bought 1.12 million ENI shares worth approximately $63.3 million during the first quarter, giving it a 0.07% stake. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 1.18% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive, with ENI holding a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $42.30, despite one recent downgrade to “Strong Sell.”
  • ENI shares opened at $52.52, near the upper end of their 52-week range of $33.74 to $58.00. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.79 on revenue of $23.22 billion.
  • Five stocks we like better than ENI.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,118,771 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $63,334,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of ENI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in ENI by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on E. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on ENI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on E

ENI Stock Performance

E opened at $52.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. Eni SpA has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.22 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ENI (NYSE:E)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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