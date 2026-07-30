Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. $LSTR

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,203 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 30,760 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Landstar System worth $21,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,009 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 38.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,341 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 132.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 11,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.28, for a total value of $2,488,514.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,171,791.84. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $261,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,299,166.74. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Landstar System

Here are the key news stories impacting Landstar System this week:

Positive Sentiment: Landstar reported second-quarter revenue of $1.432 billion , up 18.2% year over year and above the $1.34 billion consensus estimate. Stronger truck rates, load growth and higher business capacity-owner utilization supported the results. Landstar System Reports Second Quarter Revenue and EPS

Landstar reported second-quarter revenue of , up 18.2% year over year and above the $1.34 billion consensus estimate. Stronger truck rates, load growth and higher business capacity-owner utilization supported the results. Positive Sentiment: Management’s second-quarter call highlighted pricing power, suggesting Landstar has been able to maintain or improve freight rates despite industry conditions. Earnings of $1.44 per share also exceeded the $1.42 Zacks estimate and rose from $1.20 a year earlier. Landstar Q2 Call Shows Pricing Power

Management’s second-quarter call highlighted pricing power, suggesting Landstar has been able to maintain or improve freight rates despite industry conditions. Earnings of $1.44 per share also exceeded the $1.42 Zacks estimate and rose from $1.20 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Landstar raised its quarterly dividend 10% to $0.44 per share , payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 18. The increase signals confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Landstar Posts Strong Q2 Results and Raises Dividend

Landstar raised its quarterly dividend 10% to , payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 18. The increase signals confidence in cash generation and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from $198 to $204 but retained a neutral rating, while Robert W. Baird maintained an outperform rating despite lowering its target from $225 to $215. The revisions imply analysts see upside but remain cautious about valuation and execution.

JPMorgan raised its price target from $198 to $204 but retained a rating, while Robert W. Baird maintained an rating despite lowering its target from $225 to $215. The revisions imply analysts see upside but remain cautious about valuation and execution. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS of $1.44 was below the broader analyst consensus of $1.49, even though it beat the lower Zacks estimate. The earnings shortfall likely outweighed the revenue beat for some investors, particularly with the stock trading at a relatively elevated P/E ratio. Landstar Q2 Earnings and Revenue Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Landstar System from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $194.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Landstar System

Landstar System Price Performance

Landstar System stock opened at $177.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $228.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 2.64%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase 1,115,195,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from Landstar System's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Landstar System's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

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