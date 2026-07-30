Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 37,219 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.47% of Badger Meter worth $20,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 62.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about Badger Meter

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights continued demand for Badger Meter’s cellular advanced metering infrastructure, recurring software, BlueEdge services, sewer monitoring, and water-flow solutions for data centers. These businesses could support longer-term growth despite near-term project timing issues. Badger Meter Benefits From Smarter Water and Sewer Network Demand

Analyst commentary highlights continued demand for Badger Meter’s cellular advanced metering infrastructure, recurring software, BlueEdge services, sewer monitoring, and water-flow solutions for data centers. These businesses could support longer-term growth despite near-term project timing issues. Positive Sentiment: Badger Meter’s latest quarterly results modestly exceeded expectations on earnings, with EPS of $1.02 versus the $1.01 consensus. The result may limit downside, although revenue was slightly below estimates and declined year over year.

Badger Meter’s latest quarterly results modestly exceeded expectations on earnings, with EPS of $1.02 versus the $1.01 consensus. The result may limit downside, although revenue was slightly below estimates and declined year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts describe the stock’s roughly 33.5% pullback as improving its entry point, but maintain a balanced outlook because of weak revenue trends, margin pressure, uneven project timing, and cost concerns in 2026. Is BMI Stock Worth Buying After Its Q2 Earnings Beat and Pullback?

Analysts describe the stock’s roughly 33.5% pullback as improving its entry point, but maintain a balanced outlook because of weak revenue trends, margin pressure, uneven project timing, and cost concerns in 2026. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action alleging that Badger Meter and certain executives misled investors or failed to disclose the alleged pulling forward of customer orders, as well as adverse demand and near-term order trends. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates legal, reputational, and potential financial risks.

Multiple law firms publicized a securities class action alleging that Badger Meter and certain executives misled investors or failed to disclose the alleged pulling forward of customer orders, as well as adverse demand and near-term order trends. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation creates legal, reputational, and potential financial risks. Negative Sentiment: Investors who purchased BMI shares between April 18, 2024, and April 16, 2026, were reminded that August 3, 2026 is the deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status. The concentration of repeated law-firm notices increases visibility around the lawsuit and may weigh on sentiment. BMI Investor Alert

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $133.14 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.09 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $135.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $220.59 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm's revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Badger Meter from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $109.00) on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Badger Meter

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

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