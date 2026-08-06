Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in GATX Corporation $GATX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,888 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 3,988 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in GATX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in GATX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,209 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GATX by 117.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,234 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GATX by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GATX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $219.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GATX

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $179.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.73. GATX Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.42 and a twelve month high of $205.56.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. GATX had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 17.94%.The business had revenue of $580.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. GATX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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