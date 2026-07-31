Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $15.62 Million Investment in Moelis & Company $MC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 273,954 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $15,615,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of Moelis & Company as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 416 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,889 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,955 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,155 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company's stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $78.22.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $387.27 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Moelis & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Key Moelis & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moelis & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Moelis reported earnings of $0.63 per share, ahead of the $0.62 consensus estimate and up from $0.53 a year earlier. Revenue rose 12% year over year to $409.39 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $387.27 million. Higher average fees per completed transaction helped offset increased expenses. Moelis quarterly earnings report

Moelis reported earnings of $0.63 per share, ahead of the $0.62 consensus estimate and up from $0.53 a year earlier. Revenue rose 12% year over year to $409.39 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $387.27 million. Higher average fees per completed transaction helped offset increased expenses. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target and upgraded its outlook. The firm increased its target for MC from $83 to $85 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 24% upside from the referenced share price. The move signals confidence in Moelis’ earnings momentum and investment-banking prospects. Morgan Stanley price target update

The firm increased its target for MC from $83 to $85 and assigned an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 24% upside from the referenced share price. The move signals confidence in Moelis’ earnings momentum and investment-banking prospects. Positive Sentiment: Shareholders will receive a quarterly dividend. Moelis declared a $0.65-per-share dividend payable September 17 to investors of record August 10. The annualized payout represents an approximately 4% yield based on the referenced share price, supporting the stock’s income appeal. The ex-dividend date is August 10.

Moelis declared a $0.65-per-share dividend payable September 17 to investors of record August 10. The annualized payout represents an approximately 4% yield based on the referenced share price, supporting the stock’s income appeal. The ex-dividend date is August 10. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s second-quarter earnings call and related coverage highlighted record first-half revenue and earnings. Investors will focus on whether transaction volumes and fee levels remain strong enough to sustain the growth trend amid higher operating costs. Moelis Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Moelis & Company from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $73.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MC

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments. The company was founded by Kenneth David Moelis, Navid Mahmoodzadegan, Jeffrey Raich and Elizabeth Ann Crain in July 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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