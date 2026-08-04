Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $4.94 Million Investment in BXP, Inc. $BXP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,141 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of BXP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BXP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BXP by 892.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of BXP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of BXP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other BXP news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $287,208.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,613.35. This trade represents a 86.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,552. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Stock Up 0.7%

BXP stock opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.01. BXP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.07 million. BXP had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business's revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.990-7.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.820 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BXP, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. BXP's payout ratio is currently 150.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BXP from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of BXP from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of BXP in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.11.

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About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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