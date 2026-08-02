Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,860,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,842,000 after buying an additional 375,471 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company's stock.

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McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $72.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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