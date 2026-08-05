Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. $NWPX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,886 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.44% of NWPX Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $126.89 on Wednesday. NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.04 and a 52-week high of $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $159.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Analysts expect that NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.00.

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NWPX Infrastructure Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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