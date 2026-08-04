Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.13% of Ultra Clean as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ultra Clean by 35.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,987.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ultra Clean

Here are the key news stories impacting Ultra Clean this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 outlook: Ultra Clean guided for third-quarter revenue of $700 million to $750 million, versus the $667.6 million consensus estimate, and adjusted EPS of $0.83 to $1.03, well above the $0.67 consensus. Ultra Clean Q3 2026 guidance

Ultra Clean guided for third-quarter revenue of $700 million to $750 million, versus the $667.6 million consensus estimate, and adjusted EPS of $0.83 to $1.03, well above the $0.67 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue and adjusted earnings beat expectations: The company reported revenue of $644.9 million, up 24.3% year over year and above the $599.4 million estimate. Zacks reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, compared with the $0.52 consensus and $0.27 a year earlier. Ultra Clean Q2 earnings beat

The company reported revenue of $644.9 million, up 24.3% year over year and above the $599.4 million estimate. Zacks reported adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share, compared with the $0.52 consensus and $0.27 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Gross-profit momentum continued: Gross profit rose 30.4% to $103.7 million, indicating that higher demand was accompanied by improved gross profitability. Management discussed the company’s operating performance and outlook on its earnings call. Ultra Clean Q2 2026 earnings call transcript

Gross profit rose 30.4% to $103.7 million, indicating that higher demand was accompanied by improved gross profitability. Management discussed the company’s operating performance and outlook on its earnings call. Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS varies by measure: Published accounts cited adjusted EPS of $0.70 and $0.56, while third-party data showed diluted GAAP EPS of $0.19 versus a $0.54 estimate. Investors should distinguish between adjusted and GAAP results when assessing the earnings beat.

Published accounts cited adjusted EPS of $0.70 and $0.56, while third-party data showed diluted GAAP EPS of $0.19 versus a $0.54 estimate. Investors should distinguish between adjusted and GAAP results when assessing the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Cash flow and net income weakened: Operating cash flow was negative $41.1 million, while net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $8.7 million. Operating profit also declined to $29.5 million, despite higher revenue.

Operating cash flow was negative $41.1 million, while net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $8.7 million. Operating profit also declined to $29.5 million, despite higher revenue. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling remains a risk signal: Data cited 83 insider sales and no insider purchases over the past six months, including sales by several executives. This may temper investor enthusiasm even as institutional ownership activity remains mixed.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 944 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $84,365.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,050,237.17. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $987,363. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,034 shares of company stock worth $4,296,414. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-1.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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