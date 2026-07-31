Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 14,566 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,035 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.11% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $18,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 8.7%

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $248.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.16 and a 52 week high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.90 and a 200-day moving average of $284.66.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total value of $1,005,739.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,422,435.72. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,040,776.75. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,378 shares of company stock worth $27,732,022. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $250.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $330.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

See Also

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