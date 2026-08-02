Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 28,398 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,388 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,398 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $8,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BE. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho raised Bloom Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $246.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at $28,971,567.04. This trade represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,879 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $829,439.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,715,449.30. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,617 shares of company stock valued at $34,238,909. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and AI demand: Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Mizuho upgrades Bloom Energy

Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy to “Outperform” and set a $242 price target, citing the potential for fuel cells to provide rapidly deployable power for data centers. Other coverage also highlights Bloom’s commercial scale and a reported multiyear backlog tied to artificial-intelligence power demand. Positive Sentiment: Strong quarterly results continue to support the bull case: Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Bloom Energy shares gap up after strong earnings

Bloom reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 165.5% year over year, and EPS of $0.78 versus the $0.39 consensus estimate. The company also issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.55 to $2.85, reinforcing optimism about accelerating demand and operating leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and technical volatility are limiting conviction: Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks.

Despite the earnings beat, Bloom trades at a very high earnings multiple and has fallen substantially from its 52-week high. The sharp swings indicate that traders are rapidly repricing both the company’s AI opportunity and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Hunterbrook challenges fuel-cell performance claims: Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Hunterbrook report challenges fuel-cell performance

Hunterbrook Capital alleged that Bloom’s fuel cells may not deliver the efficiency, output, or lifespan previously claimed. The report directly attacks the company’s technology and could pressure investor confidence if its assertions gain wider attention. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-fraud class-action announcements add legal overhang: Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Bloom Energy class action investor alert

Several law firms publicized a lawsuit covering investors who purchased Bloom securities from February 27, 2025, through July 8, 2026, alleging investor harm from purportedly misleading disclosures. The September 28, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline is likely to keep the issue in focus, although the repeated notices largely concern the same case. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting analyst views weigh on sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $176 and maintained an “Equal Weight” rating, while BMO issued a pessimistic forecast. Those targets contrast sharply with Mizuho’s bullish outlook and highlight uncertainty over whether Bloom’s growth expectations justify its valuation. Bloom Energy analyst coverage

Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE BE opened at $206.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50 day moving average is $261.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.75 and a beta of 3.73. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 7.87%.Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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