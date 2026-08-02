Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 539,373 Shares of Mattel, Inc. $MAT

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT - Free Report) by 514.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,268 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 539,373 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.22% of Mattel worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,341,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,250,000 after buying an additional 2,678,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Mattel by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,445,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $49,182,000. Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $47,331,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 4,633.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,581,292 shares of the company's stock worth $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,888 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAT

Mattel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mattel promoted Roberto Stanichi to president, chief marketing and brand officer, expanding his responsibility for global brands and marketing. The move could improve coordination across Barbie, Hot Wheels and other franchises and support international brand growth. Mattel Promotes Roberto Stanichi to President, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

Mattel promoted Roberto Stanichi to president, chief marketing and brand officer, expanding his responsibility for global brands and marketing. The move could improve coordination across Barbie, Hot Wheels and other franchises and support international brand growth. Positive Sentiment: New and collectible product activity remains active, including Hot Wheels releases, a Nightmare Before Christmas Monster High doll, Holiday Barbie and KPop Demon Hunters dolls. These launches may support seasonal sales and demonstrate continued use of Mattel’s entertainment and licensing portfolio. Monster High Doll Launch

New and collectible product activity remains active, including Hot Wheels releases, a Nightmare Before Christmas Monster High doll, Holiday Barbie and KPop Demon Hunters dolls. These launches may support seasonal sales and demonstrate continued use of Mattel’s entertainment and licensing portfolio. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter earnings, with Hot Wheels momentum, digital gaming performance and improving retailer conditions identified as potential revenue drivers. However, margin pressure and the strength of the consumer recovery remain key questions. Mattel Q2 Earnings Preview

Investors are looking ahead to second-quarter earnings, with Hot Wheels momentum, digital gaming performance and improving retailer conditions identified as potential revenue drivers. However, margin pressure and the strength of the consumer recovery remain key questions. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of a scramble over the Barbie sequel highlight both significant franchise value and execution risk. A successful follow-up could generate future licensing and toy demand, but delays or production uncertainty may postpone that opportunity. There’s a Scramble Underway Over a Barbie Sequel

Reports of a scramble over the Barbie sequel highlight both significant franchise value and execution risk. A successful follow-up could generate future licensing and toy demand, but delays or production uncertainty may postpone that opportunity. Negative Sentiment: The leadership change and sequel reports do not yet provide evidence of incremental earnings, leaving investors focused on whether Mattel can convert brand activity into stronger sales and margins. That lack of a clear near-term catalyst may be weighing on the shares ahead of results.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of MAT opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $862.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.38 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 9.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

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