Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 83,041 Shares of Ternium S.A. $TX

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX - Free Report) by 586.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,202 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 83,041 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership's holdings in Ternium were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ternium Stock Up 1.0%

TX opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Ternium (NYSE:TX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium to an "outperform" rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Ternium from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ternium

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA NYSE: TX is a leading vertically integrated steel producer with operations across the Americas. The company manufactures a broad range of flat and long steel products, including hot‐rolled and cold‐rolled coils, galvanized and tin-coated sheets, plates, rebars, wire rods, bars and structural sections. These products serve diverse end markets such as automotive, construction, energy, industrial machinery, home appliances and packaging.

Established in 2005 through the consolidation of steel assets in Argentina and Mexico, Ternium has grown to operate major production facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Central America and the United States.

Further Reading

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