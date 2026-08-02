Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Holdings in BW LPG Limited $BWLP

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 549,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,646,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.36% of BW LPG as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BW LPG by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,066 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BW LPG by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,530,196 shares of the company's stock worth $36,131,000 after buying an additional 272,882 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BW LPG by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,395,760 shares of the company's stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 113,275 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BW LPG by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 560,231 shares of the company's stock worth $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 164,057 shares during the period. Finally, Fearnley Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of BW LPG in the 4th quarter worth $5,388,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dnb Carnegie raised shares of BW LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BW LPG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised BW LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pareto Securities lowered BW LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BW LPG from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BW LPG currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on BWLP

BW LPG Stock Performance

NYSE:BWLP opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BW LPG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BW LPG had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $838.89 million during the quarter.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $6.196 per share. This represents a $24.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 110.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from BW LPG's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. BW LPG's payout ratio is 112.61%.

About BW LPG

BW LPG NYSE: BWLP is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company's core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

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